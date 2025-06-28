Historic Indian Presence on the ISS

In a landmark achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently on board the International Space Station (ISS), the Prime Minister's Office confirmed.

Shukla made history on Wednesday as he set off on a voyage to the ISS. This mission, operated by the commercial spaceflight company Axiom Space, includes three other astronauts alongside him.

Shukla's journey marks the first instance of an Indian astronaut reaching space since Rakesh Sharma's expedition on a Russian craft, 41 years ago. This milestone highlights India's growing role in the realm of space exploration.

