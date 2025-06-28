Left Menu

Historic Indian Presence on the ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on a groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station, making him the first Indian astronaut to achieve this feat in 41 years. His mission is part of a commercial venture by Axiom Space, signifying a pivotal moment in India's space exploration history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:08 IST
Historic Indian Presence on the ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently on board the International Space Station (ISS), the Prime Minister's Office confirmed.

Shukla made history on Wednesday as he set off on a voyage to the ISS. This mission, operated by the commercial spaceflight company Axiom Space, includes three other astronauts alongside him.

Shukla's journey marks the first instance of an Indian astronaut reaching space since Rakesh Sharma's expedition on a Russian craft, 41 years ago. This milestone highlights India's growing role in the realm of space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025