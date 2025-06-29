Empathy in Motion: Jaipur Foot Camp Reaches Kabul

India continues to extend a helping hand to Afghanistan, as a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp was recently organized in Kabul, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share details of the camp, which was held in the Afghan capital by Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), a renowned Indian charitable organization.

The camp witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with approximately 75 individuals successfully receiving prosthetic limbs, furthering India's commitment to humanitarian aid in the region.