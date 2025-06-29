Empathy in Motion: Jaipur Foot Camp Reaches Kabul
India extended its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp in Kabul. Organized by BMVSS, the camp provided around 75 prosthetic limbs to disabled individuals. The initiative, aimed to aid those in need, received an enthusiastic response from locals.
India continues to extend a helping hand to Afghanistan, as a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp was recently organized in Kabul, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share details of the camp, which was held in the Afghan capital by Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), a renowned Indian charitable organization.
The camp witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with approximately 75 individuals successfully receiving prosthetic limbs, furthering India's commitment to humanitarian aid in the region.
