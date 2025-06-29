Left Menu

Empathy in Motion: Jaipur Foot Camp Reaches Kabul

India extended its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp in Kabul. Organized by BMVSS, the camp provided around 75 prosthetic limbs to disabled individuals. The initiative, aimed to aid those in need, received an enthusiastic response from locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:25 IST
Empathy in Motion: Jaipur Foot Camp Reaches Kabul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India continues to extend a helping hand to Afghanistan, as a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp was recently organized in Kabul, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share details of the camp, which was held in the Afghan capital by Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), a renowned Indian charitable organization.

The camp witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with approximately 75 individuals successfully receiving prosthetic limbs, furthering India's commitment to humanitarian aid in the region.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025