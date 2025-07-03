Left Menu

Brad Pitt Urges Young Actors to Break Free from Franchise Chains

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt advises young actors to resist industry pressure to star in superhero or franchise roles. Emphasizing creative freedom, Pitt reflects on his career choices, notably avoiding superhero films, and appreciates the artistry of the new generation.

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:04 IST
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has urged up-and-coming actors to resist the pressure of taking on superhero roles or joining popular franchises. According to Pitt, these roles often compromise an actor's creative freedom.

The 61-year-old actor, whose recent film 'F1' hit theaters last month, expressed appreciation for the inventive spirit of the new generation of actors. Speaking on the 'New Heights' podcast, Pitt stressed that the new generation finds joy and artistry in diverse arenas, unlike earlier times when staying true to the craft without commercial influence was paramount.

Pitt, who has largely avoided superhero films during his career and has only appeared in one franchise, the 'Ocean's' trilogy, emphasized that succumbing to franchise pressure can stifle an artist's creativity. His latest film 'F1,' directed by Joseph Kosinski, follows the story of racer Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Pitt, as he navigates the competitive world of Formula 1 racing.

