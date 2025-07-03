Left Menu

Eviction Crisis at Sassoon Dock: A Koli Community's Struggle

Aaditya Thackeray addresses the eviction threat faced by Mumbai's Koli community amid a dispute between the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation and Mumbai Port Trust. Despite regular rent payments, the community faces displacement, prompting Thackeray to call for immediate government intervention to protect this integral part of Mumbai's fishing industry.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns over the eviction threat looming over the Koli community at Mumbai's Sassoon Dock. The dispute involves the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) and Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), with eviction notices being issued despite regular rent payments.

In the assembly, Thackeray urged the state government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, to intervene and provide relief to the community. The decade-old dispute sprang from MbPT's allegations that MFDC failed to pay lease rent, even though the Koli community paid dues regularly to MFDC.

This pressing issue threatens not just the Koli community but the entire traditional fishing industry, vital to Mumbai's economy. Thackeray insists the government swiftly resolve the MFDC-MbPT conflict to protect livelihoods and ensure justice for the community.

