Virginia Madsen mourns loss of actor Michael, says "I miss my big brother"

Actor Michael Madsen, who is known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films including 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2' and 'Reservoir Dogs', passed away on Thursday at the age of 67, reported Variety. As per the outlet, Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home, according to his representative, who said the cause appeared to be a cardiac arrest.

Virginia Madsen is mourning the loss of her brother, Michael Madsen. Virginia is Michael's younger sister. The two supported each other's acting careers over the years and often showed up on the red carpet for each other's premieres, reported Variety. "My brother Michael has left the stage," Virginia wrote in a statement to Variety. "He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother -- etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark."

"We're not mourning a public figure," she continued. "We're not mourning a myth -- but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes -- gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable -- half legend, half lullaby." Virginia concluded, "I'll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I'll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we'll share how we plan to celebrate his life -- but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can't," reported Variety.

Madsen portrayed the character of Blonde in 'Reservoir Dogs'. This 1992 crime film also starred Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Edward Bunker, and director Tarantino.Madsen was popularly known for his collaboration with Tarantino on both 'Kill Bill' films as well as 'The Hateful Eight' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.' The actor's diverse filmography spans more than 300 titles, including 'Donnie Brasco,' 'Thelma & Louise,' 'Sin City,' 'The Doors,' 'Species,' 'Mulholland Falls', and 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico.'

The 'Kill Bill' actor was born on September 25, 1957, in Chicago to Elaine, a filmmaker and author, and Calvin Christian Madsen, a firefighter. His siblings include Cheryl Madsen and Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen. Off screen, Madsen was also a published poet, with several collections to his name, including 'Burning in Paradise,' 'Expecting Rain' and his forthcoming book, 'Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.' (ANI)

