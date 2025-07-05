Left Menu

Boosting Cooperative Societies for Arunachal's Prosperity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik emphasizes empowering cooperative societies to enhance market access for local farmers. He advocates developing infrastructure and using local airports as trade gateways to boost incomes. The Governor aligns with PM Modi's vision for a strong cooperative sector, focusing on grassroots-level development.

Itanagar | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:57 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasized on Saturday the importance of bolstering cooperative societies by improving market access, aiming to secure better returns for the state's farmers and producers.

During a discussion with Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) chairman Nabam Tahi Nekil, held at Raj Bhavan, the governor delved into the current challenges, status, and future of the cooperative movement in Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik recommended enhancing infrastructure like warehouses and cold storage to tap into the state's agricultural potential, especially perishable goods. He also pushed for utilizing Hollongi and Tezu airports to facilitate trade, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a vibrant cooperative sector, highlighting self-reliance and grassroots development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

