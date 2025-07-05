Left Menu

Fourth of July Chaos: Violence Erupts Across US

The Fourth of July holiday was marred by multiple shootings, including one in Indianapolis causing two deaths. Indianapolis Police Chief Chris Bailey condemned the violence, urging parental responsibility. Other cities, including Philadelphia, Chicago, and Brockton, witnessed similar violence. One man died from firework injuries in Mass.

  • Country:
  • United States

This year's Fourth of July holiday was overshadowed by a series of shootings across the United States, resulting in multiple fatalities. In Indianapolis, at least two people were killed, prompting police chief Chris Bailey to express frustration over the wave of violence.

Chief Bailey made a public call for parental accountability, emphasizing the responsibility of parents and guardians in supervising their children. 'We are not your children's keepers,' he stated, stressing the need for adult supervision after hundreds of unsupervised youths gathered downtown, leading to chaos.

Similar violent incidents were reported in cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Brockton, Mass., highlighting the annual trend of increased violence during summer months. Additionally, a man in Wareham, Mass., lost his life after being struck by a firework, further adding to the tragic holiday toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

