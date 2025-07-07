Illuminating the Future: 'Apni Roshni Baahar La' Campaign Empowers Young Women Influencers

Glow & Lovely, one of India's leading skincare brands under Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has launched a groundbreaking initiative titled 'Apni Roshni Baahar La'. This nationwide movement aims to champion young female influencers by celebrating their visibility, voice, and influence in India.

The Glow Up Academy stands at the heart of this movement. It's an unprecedented creator-upskilling platform designed to nurture one digital creator in each of India's 19,101 PIN codes. Through comprehensive modules, mentorship, and hands-on experiences, the Academy equips aspiring women with essential skills for building personal brands and succeeding within the creator economy.

Backed by Ogilvy Mumbai, Glow & Lovely's campaign showcases the journeys of prominent women creators like Shehnaaz Gill, Jannat Zubair, and others, reinforcing that today's influence means standing out authentically. The campaign seeks to redefine influence as more than just popularity but a means of impacting culture and inspiring others.

(With inputs from agencies.)