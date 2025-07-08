Left Menu

Madhur Bhandarkar Begins Production of 'The Wives'

Director Madhur Bhandarkar is starting production on his new film 'The Wives', featuring an ensemble cast. The film explores the secrets and resilience of women, providing a bold view of society. It's Bhandarkar's second project with producer Pranav Jain after their 2022 collaboration 'India Lockdown'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:16 IST
Madhur Bhandarkar Begins Production of 'The Wives'
  • India

Madhur Bhandarkar, the acclaimed director known for films like 'Fashion' and 'Heroine', is set to initiate production of his latest project, 'The Wives'. The film stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, and others, and filming begins today in Mumbai.

Bhandarkar, a National Award-winning filmmaker, describes 'The Wives' as a bold exploration of women's hidden struggles and resilience. Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film promises to unveil the unspoken truths beneath a glamorous facade.

This venture marks Bhandarkar's second partnership with producer Pranav Jain, following their previous work on the 2022 film 'India Lockdown'. Jain expressed excitement, calling the film an 'eye-opener' with a meaningful storyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

