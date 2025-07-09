Tragedy Strikes in Hanumangarh: A Day of Mourning
A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district resulted in three fatalities and 14 injuries. Local residents promptly assisted the wounded, with critically injured individuals referred to the district hospital. Four people remain in critical condition, according to Superintendent of Police Harishankar.
