Tragedy Strikes in Hanumangarh: A Day of Mourning

A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district resulted in three fatalities and 14 injuries. Local residents promptly assisted the wounded, with critically injured individuals referred to the district hospital. Four people remain in critical condition, according to Superintendent of Police Harishankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:38 IST
A tragic event unfolded in Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan, leading to the death of three individuals and injuries to 14 others, police reported.

Local residents sprang into action, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, while those critically hurt were moved to the district hospital for further treatment.

Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Harishankar confirmed the severity of the situation, stating that four of the injured remain in critical condition.

