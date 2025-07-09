Tragedy Strikes in Hanumangarh: A Day of Mourning

A tragic event unfolded in Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan, leading to the death of three individuals and injuries to 14 others, police reported.

Local residents sprang into action, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, while those critically hurt were moved to the district hospital for further treatment.

Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Harishankar confirmed the severity of the situation, stating that four of the injured remain in critical condition.