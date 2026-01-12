Nipah Virus Alert: Critical Condition of Two Nurses in West Bengal
Two nurses in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district are critically ill with suspected Nipah virus infections. Samples from both have been sent for testing. The situation is dire, with severe symptoms requiring ventilator support. Health authorities are monitoring the situation closely and conducting contact tracing.
Two nurses from a private hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district are critically ill with suspected Nipah virus, according to state health officials.
The two, a male and a female nurse, are in a grave condition, with symptoms indicative of the Nipah virus infection. Samples have been dispatched to Kalyani AIIMS for testing, pointing to a potential infection.
Health authorities have alerted the central government as the virus is highly contagious. Contact tracing and all necessary precautions have been initiated as experts analyze test results.