Nipah Virus Alert: Critical Condition of Two Nurses in West Bengal

Two nurses from a private hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district are critically ill with suspected Nipah virus, according to state health officials.

The two, a male and a female nurse, are in a grave condition, with symptoms indicative of the Nipah virus infection. Samples have been dispatched to Kalyani AIIMS for testing, pointing to a potential infection.

Health authorities have alerted the central government as the virus is highly contagious. Contact tracing and all necessary precautions have been initiated as experts analyze test results.