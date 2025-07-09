IFFM 2025: A Cinematic Salute to Guru Dutt's Timeless Legacy

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is preparing to honor legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt as part of its 2025 lineup, coinciding with the centenary of the cinema giant. The festival will feature special screenings of Dutt's masterpieces 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', as part of a retrospective dedicated to the golden era of Indian cinema.

IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange stated, "Guru Dutt was ahead of his time, using unique cinematic techniques to evoke deep emotional narratives. His classics, like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, are cultural icons treasured in the soul of Indian cinema. This tribute is our way of honoring his indelible mark and introducing his work to a global audience." The dedication aligns with IFFM's efforts to showcase the enduring influence of pivotal Indian film figures. Attendees in Melbourne will have the rare opportunity to witness these classic films in a theatrical setting.

Born on July 9, 1925, Guru Dutt produced unforgettable cinematic classics. His storytelling brilliance and innovative filmmaking techniques continue to inspire creators and audiences worldwide. Although Guru Dutt passed away decades ago, his legacy thrives through films that grapple with love, societal issues, and human emotion, resonating with new audiences even today.

Other cherished films by Dutt, such as Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Mr. & Mrs. '55, and Sanjh Aur Savera, remain beloved by cinema enthusiasts. (ANI)