Crackdown on Boys' Love Authors Sparks Free Speech Debate in China

Chinese authorities have detained young women authors writing gay erotica in a nationwide pornography crackdown. Their arrest has sparked social media debates on free speech limits and sexism. Detentions, backed by a 2004 obscenity law, include women from low-income areas using platforms like Haitang Literature City to supplement their income.

Updated: 10-07-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 04:35 IST
Authorities in China have detained several young female authors known for creating gay erotica, part of a broad campaign against online pornography. The authors, who were writing in the 'boys' love' genre, face legal consequences under a 2004 law, stirring public debate on freedom of speech and gender bias.

Since March, these detentions have highlighted the complex intersection of socialist morality and modern internet usage. The authors, many from low-income backgrounds, published their work on Haitang Literature City, a niche platform, and faced severe penalties despite only earning modest royalties.

The case has provoked widespread responses, with social media posts discussing the crackdown frequently being censored. While the situation unfolds, legal experts are calling for policy reforms and instituting a rating system, suggesting that the indiscriminate erasure of such content ignores the nuances of digital expression in current times.

