Reflective of 'dictatorial tendencies, cowardice':Rahul slams arrest of IYC leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over the arrest of Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC members, saying it is reflective of ''dictatorial tendencies and cowardice''. Gandhi said he is proud of his fellow members of the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in national interest against the ''compromised PM''. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said peaceful protest is the Congress' historical heritage. ''It is in our blood and a democratic right of every Indian,'' the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Gandhi alleged that national interests have been compromised in the trade deal with the United States. This agreement will harm our farmers and textile industry and hand over our data to the US, he claimed. ''The arrest of Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC members for exposing this truth to the nation is reflective of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice,'' Gandhi said. ''The Congress Party and I stand firmly with our fellow members. Showing the mirror of truth to power is not a crime, it is patriotism. Don't be afraid - the truth and the Constitution are with us,'' Gandhi said, using the hashtag 'I Stand With Youth Congress'. Chib was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of youth wing members at the AI Impact Summit here last week, officials said on Tuesday. Police have also stepped up security across key locations in the capital in anticipation of possible protests following Chib's arrest, which took the total number of people held in the case to eight. On Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a dramatic protest inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel. Police said the accused had registered online and obtained QR codes to gain entry into the venue. The incident triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP calling it a ''shameful act to tarnish India's image on the global stage'', and the IYC defending it as a ''peaceful'' demonstration aimed at safeguarding national interests.

