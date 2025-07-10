Left Menu

Empowering the Future: Arunachal's Vision for 2047

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts towards the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047. He highlights the state's talented youth needing platforms to showcase their skills, praising initiatives like 'Let's Speak Arunachal' for promoting knowledge and civic awareness among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:26 IST
Empowering the Future: Arunachal's Vision for 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte has called for united efforts to realize the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047. Speaking at the 'Let's Speak Arunachal' workshop in Doimukh, Pongte noted the abundance of talent among the state's youth, who require platforms for their skills.

Pongte praised the state's youth excelling nationally in various fields such as sports, cinema, singing, and dancing. He acknowledged state government efforts under Chief Minister Pema Khandu to support and uplift the younger generation.

The Speaker urged teachers to nurture students according to their strengths while spotlighting initiatives like Porsum Ori's 'Let's Talk Arunachal' for its role in fostering public speaking and civic awareness. The event's timing with Guru Purnima was deemed auspicious for such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025