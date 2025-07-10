Empowering the Future: Arunachal's Vision for 2047

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte has called for united efforts to realize the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047. Speaking at the 'Let's Speak Arunachal' workshop in Doimukh, Pongte noted the abundance of talent among the state's youth, who require platforms for their skills.

Pongte praised the state's youth excelling nationally in various fields such as sports, cinema, singing, and dancing. He acknowledged state government efforts under Chief Minister Pema Khandu to support and uplift the younger generation.

The Speaker urged teachers to nurture students according to their strengths while spotlighting initiatives like Porsum Ori's 'Let's Talk Arunachal' for its role in fostering public speaking and civic awareness. The event's timing with Guru Purnima was deemed auspicious for such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)