Seattle Sizzles with Exclusive Indian Mango Showcase

Seattle recently hosted a special event featuring Indian mangoes to promote premium varieties like Dussehri, Chausa, and Langra to importers and media. The event, organized by the Indian Consulate and APEDA, highlighted market expansion opportunities and celebrated mangoes as a cultural staple, with dignitaries enjoying tasting sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork/Seattle | Updated: 11-07-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 08:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seattle's taste buds were tantalized by Indian mangoes during a special event aimed at boosting the fruit's regional market presence. Organized by the Indian Consulate and APEDA, the showcase featured five distinctive varieties, including Dussehri and Chausa, to prominent importers and select media personnel.

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, Senator Manka Dhingra, and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho savored and appreciated the unique aroma and texture of each mango type. This event aligns with the growing export trend, as Indian mangoes saw a 19% increase in US sales in 2024, underscoring America's key role as an export market.

The celebration extended to an Indian Food Festival in Redmond, where another mango tasting session took place. Industry insiders and legislative leaders, like State Representative Alex Ybarra, explored further opportunities for Indian mangoes in the Pacific Northwest, solidifying cultural connections and expanding trade avenues.

