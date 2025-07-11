Left Menu

Shockwaves in Surrey: Comedian's Cafe Survives Shooting

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey have left the community in shock. There were no injuries, and the cafe remains determined to stay resilient. Police continue their investigation, seeking connections and motives for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surrey | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:03 IST
Shockwaves in Surrey: Comedian's Cafe Survives Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a startling incident that has shaken the community, shots were fired at Kap's Cafe, a recent establishment by comedian Kapil Sharma, in Surrey, Canada. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, left the cafe's team in shock, yet they vowed to stand resolute against violence.

Surrey Police responded to the shooting, which took place on July 10 at a business located on the 8400 block of 120 Street. While the property sustained damage, thankfully, no injuries were reported. Investigations to determine connections and motives are underway, with authorities appreciating the prompt response from local police.

Opened just a week earlier on July 4, Sharma's cafe aimed to bring warmth and community spirit. Despite the violent interruption, the establishment remains committed to its mission. Kapil Sharma has yet to comment on the incident, as police continue their search for suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025