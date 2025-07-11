Shockwaves in Surrey: Comedian's Cafe Survives Shooting

In a startling incident that has shaken the community, shots were fired at Kap's Cafe, a recent establishment by comedian Kapil Sharma, in Surrey, Canada. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, left the cafe's team in shock, yet they vowed to stand resolute against violence.

Surrey Police responded to the shooting, which took place on July 10 at a business located on the 8400 block of 120 Street. While the property sustained damage, thankfully, no injuries were reported. Investigations to determine connections and motives are underway, with authorities appreciating the prompt response from local police.

Opened just a week earlier on July 4, Sharma's cafe aimed to bring warmth and community spirit. Despite the violent interruption, the establishment remains committed to its mission. Kapil Sharma has yet to comment on the incident, as police continue their search for suspects.

