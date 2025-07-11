Remembering Akbar Jehan: A Legacy of Leadership and Service

The National Conference paid tribute to Akbar Jehan, the wife of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, on her 25th death anniversary. Commemorations took place on Friday, marking an important moment of reflection and respect for her contributions.

Prominent figures from the party, including president Farooq Abdullah, gathered at Jehan's mausoleum in Hazratbal for the somber occasion. Party members offered floral tributes and engaged in 'fateha', a special prayer for the deceased. Jehan is remembered for her significant contributions to the region during her tenure as an MP.

Akbar Jehan, who was the mother of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and the grandmother of current Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, served as MP from Srinagar (1977-79) and Anantnag (1984-89). Her political and personal legacies continue to be celebrated, exemplifying her enduring impact on J-K's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)