Khasi Wisdom: A Blueprint for Sustainable Governance

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman drew on traditional Khasi philosophy to stress the importance of ethical business practices and sustainable governance. Her remarks came at a foundation stone ceremony for development projects in New Shillong Township, where she described the event as a 'remarkable and deeply personal moment.'

Sitharaman emphasized the relevance of five key Khasi teachings to modern governance and economic ethics. 'Ka Tip Briew Tip Blei' highlights the human-centric ethos aligning with the government's approach, while 'Kamai ia ka Hok' underscores the need for ethical livelihood in business. She called for social responsibility in commerce, noting that global capitalism should be tempered by local values and humanism.

The minister pointed to 'Ka Bhalang Ka Imlang' as a principle for shared prosperity, aligning with India's global vision. Reflecting on her journey from Guwahati to Shillong, she stressed the necessity of environmental stewardship. Concluding, Sitharaman noted the cultural and contemporary relevance of these teachings, offering guidance for today's economic and policy challenges.