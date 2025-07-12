Blessings of Goddess Kali: Valour, Heritage and Service

During a speech at the Kaliji temple in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian armed forces for their brave actions during Operation Sindoor, which led to the destruction of terrorist camps in Pakistan. Singh attributed the forces' courage to the blessings of Goddess Kali.

The senior BJP leader emphasized India's need to rebuild spiritual and cultural symbols post-independence, targeting by the British. Singh underscored India's spiritual influence in global economic prosperity, highlighting initiatives like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing party workers, Singh highlighted the BJP's foundation in public service. He acknowledged the commitment of grassroots workers and urged elected members to show them respect, reinforcing that party roles are for serving the public, not power.