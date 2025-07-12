Left Menu

Blessings of Goddess Kali: Valour, Heritage and Service

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian armed forces for their courage during Operation Sindoor. He stressed the importance of rebuilding India's cultural symbols post-independence. Speaking at Lucknow's Kaliji temple, Singh highlighted the spiritual influence on India's prosperity, cultural preservation, and the BJP's public service ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:39 IST
Blessings of Goddess Kali: Valour, Heritage and Service
Goddess Kali
  • Country:
  • India

During a speech at the Kaliji temple in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian armed forces for their brave actions during Operation Sindoor, which led to the destruction of terrorist camps in Pakistan. Singh attributed the forces' courage to the blessings of Goddess Kali.

The senior BJP leader emphasized India's need to rebuild spiritual and cultural symbols post-independence, targeting by the British. Singh underscored India's spiritual influence in global economic prosperity, highlighting initiatives like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing party workers, Singh highlighted the BJP's foundation in public service. He acknowledged the commitment of grassroots workers and urged elected members to show them respect, reinforcing that party roles are for serving the public, not power.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025