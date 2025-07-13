Iconic Symbol of Liberation Demolished in Bangladesh

A prominent structure associated with the 2013 Shahbagh protests and the spirit of the Bangladesh Liberation War was demolished in Shahbagh. The famous Projonmo Chattar was torn down by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works early Saturday, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

Several local vendors reported seeing the demolition begin after midnight, executed using heavy machinery like bulldozers. Shahbagh police officer Khalid Mansur was informed of the operation, intended to prevent public unrest. No resistance or crowd formations were reported during the demolition.

The government has plans to install a new structure commemorating last July's student protests, which saw significant casualties and led to political upheaval, including the then-prime minister's departure from the country.