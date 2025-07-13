Royal Return: Princess Kate's Wimbledon Triumph
Kate, the Princess of Wales, plans to attend this year's Wimbledon men's final, continuing her patronage of the All England Club. Recently overcoming health challenges, she supports both the winners and runners-up with grace. Her public duties are expanding, including welcoming international leaders.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Princess of Wales, Kate, is set to grace the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, continuing her long-standing patronage of the prestigious event. Her presence is eagerly anticipated as she prepares to present the trophies to the winners of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
As the wife of Prince William and patron of the All England Club, Kate is known for attending both the men's and women's singles finals. This year, she presented the trophy to champion Iga Swiatek after a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win, offering supporting words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.
After a hiatus due to recovering from cancer last year, during which she missed the women's final but attended the men's match, Kate is increasing her public engagements. Recently, she welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon After Team Shake-Up
Carlos Alcaraz: The Prince of Clay Eyes Grasscourt Glory at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner Makes Surprising Team Changes Before Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Grueling Wimbledon First Round Battle
Carlos Alcaraz: A Nail-Biting Victory to Remember