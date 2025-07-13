Royal Return: Princess Kate's Wimbledon Triumph

The Princess of Wales, Kate, is set to grace the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, continuing her long-standing patronage of the prestigious event. Her presence is eagerly anticipated as she prepares to present the trophies to the winners of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

As the wife of Prince William and patron of the All England Club, Kate is known for attending both the men's and women's singles finals. This year, she presented the trophy to champion Iga Swiatek after a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win, offering supporting words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

After a hiatus due to recovering from cancer last year, during which she missed the women's final but attended the men's match, Kate is increasing her public engagements. Recently, she welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to the UK.

