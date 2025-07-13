Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Reflects on India's Splendor from Space
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla expressed pride and admiration for India during a farewell ceremony for the Axiom-4 mission on the ISS. He echoed the sentiments of Rakesh Sharma, highlighting India's grandeur from space. Shukla will return to Earth, bringing memories and insights to share with his fellow Indians.
Updated: 13-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:03 IST
- India
In a farewell ceremony on the International Space Station, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla expressed a profound admiration for India, describing it as ambitious, fearless, and full of pride from a vantage point in space.
Drawing parallels with Rakesh Sharma's historic 1984 words, Shukla remarked that even today, Bharat looks 'saare jahan se accha', capturing the essence of India's grandeur.
As Shukla prepares to return to Earth with the Axiom-4 mission, set to splash down off the California coast, he reflects on the memories and learning he plans to share with his compatriots.
