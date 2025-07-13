Controversy Erupts: Pravin Gaikwad Targeted in Akkalkot

In a dramatic turn of events, Pravin Gaikwad, a founding member of the Sambhaji Brigade, faced an assault by Shiv Dharma Foundation members in Akkalkot, Maharashtra. Gaikwad was targeted over his reported remarks about Swami Samarth, an esteemed 19th-century saint.

The tension unfolded as Gaikwad attended a felicitation ceremony organized by Fattesingh Shikshan Sanstha and Sakal Maratha Samaj, located in proximity to a samadhi of the saint. It was here that the incident reached boiling point, according to police reports.

Viral social media videos captured the moment as Gaikwad was forcibly removed from his car, with black ink thrown at him while demands were made to rename the Sambhaji Brigade to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Brigade.