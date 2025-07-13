Tempest Over Thoughts: Pravin Gaikwad Inked and Attacked

Pravin Gaikwad, a founding member of the Sambhaji Brigade, faced a violent attack during his visit to Akkalkot village in Solapur district. Members of the Shivdharm Foundation reportedly hurled ink at Gaikwad and vandalized his vehicle following his remarks on Swami Samarth, police reports indicate.

Gaikwad, accused of being targeted for his 'progressive thoughts' by those supporting Hindutva ideology, was pulled out of his car and assaulted, as captured in a now-viral video. The attackers demanded that the Sambhaji Brigade be renamed to honor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fully.

The police detained several attackers, later releasing them after issuing notices. Gaikwad drew parallels to past attacks on progressive activists, expressing concern over safety under the current regime, while receiving support from political figures like Amol Kolhe and Jitendra Awhad.

