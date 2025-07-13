Left Menu

Tempest Over Thoughts: Pravin Gaikwad Inked and Attacked

Pravin Gaikwad, a founding member of Sambhaji Brigade, was attacked in Akkalkot, Solapur over remarks on Swami Samarth. Allegedly targeted for his 'progressive thoughts', ink was hurled at him by Shivdharm Foundation supporters. Gaikwad criticized the attack as an attempt to silence ideological dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pravin Gaikwad, a founding member of the Sambhaji Brigade, faced a violent attack during his visit to Akkalkot village in Solapur district. Members of the Shivdharm Foundation reportedly hurled ink at Gaikwad and vandalized his vehicle following his remarks on Swami Samarth, police reports indicate.

Gaikwad, accused of being targeted for his 'progressive thoughts' by those supporting Hindutva ideology, was pulled out of his car and assaulted, as captured in a now-viral video. The attackers demanded that the Sambhaji Brigade be renamed to honor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fully.

The police detained several attackers, later releasing them after issuing notices. Gaikwad drew parallels to past attacks on progressive activists, expressing concern over safety under the current regime, while receiving support from political figures like Amol Kolhe and Jitendra Awhad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

