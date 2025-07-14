Puducherry's Bastille Day Celebration: A Blend of Cultures

The Union Territory of Puducherry marked the French National Day with vibrant festivities on Monday. The celebration, taking place at the French War Memorial, drew a mix of dignitaries including District Collector A Kulothungan and French Consul General Etienne Rolland Piegue.

As wreaths were laid at the foot of the Soldat Inconnu, the gathering paid homage to historical ties. Bastille Day, rooted in the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison, is emblematic of the French Revolution that ended monarchical rule and signaled the French Republic's inception.

Echoes of history resonated along the beach road, recalling periods of French sovereignty over Puducherry, which ended in 1962. Similar celebrations occurred in Karaikal, with French and local participants exchanging greetings, underscoring the unique French cultural imprint in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)