R Madhavan Reimagines Romance in 'Aap Jaisa Koi'

R Madhavan returns to romance in 'Aap Jaisa Koi', a love story that reflects his age-appropriate roles. Avoiding the "romantic hero" label, he embraces characters like Shrirenu Tripathi, navigating love without intimacy. The film, directed by Vivek Soni, explores companionship amid loneliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:30 IST
R Madhavan
  • Country:
  • India

R Madhavan makes a notable return to romantic cinema with 'Aap Jaisa Koi', yet he distances himself from the 'romantic hero' image. Instead, Madhavan focuses on roles that resonate with his age, such as Shrirenu Tripathi, a character that forgoes intimacy, underscoring emotions through subtle interactions.

Known for hits like 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' and 'Tanu Weds Manu', Madhavan acknowledges his reputation as a 'chocolate boy' but appreciates its lack of impact on his ability to take on serious roles. His latest film avoids intimate scenes, opting for a narrative centered on subtler expressions of companionship and love.

The movie, directed by Vivek Soni and available on Netflix, examines themes of loneliness and unexpected love, resonating personally with Madhavan due to his frequent separations from family. Additionally, anticipation mounts as Madhavan readies for his role as Ajit Doval in 'Dhurandhar', releasing in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

