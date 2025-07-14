Yakten Village: Pioneering Remote Work in the Himalayas

In a groundbreaking move to redefine remote work settings, Yakten village in Sikkim's Pakyong district is set to host professionals eager to work from the scenic Himalayan hills. The village, offering stunning Kanchenjunga views, is now equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, reliable power, and eight work-friendly homestays developed to support remote work.

District Collector Agawane Rohan Ramesh highlighted that Yakten's transformation from isolation to a modern workspace hub includes local transport tie-ups for seamless access. This initiative not only taps into Sikkim's primary reliance on tourism but also expands into new potential areas, marking it as the country's first village developed for remote work.

Launched as a pilot under the 'Nomad Sikkim' scheme with NGO Sarvahitey, the project envisions sustainable community-driven tourism and digital innovation. Social welfare advisor Pamin Lepcha emphasized that this model empowers rural communities and redefines future workspaces, creating socio-economic opportunities and setting a precedent for similar initiatives nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)