Navigating India's Path to Prosperity: A Vision for Viksit Bharat

A new book by Rajiv Kumar and Ishan Joshi outlines strategies for India's development amidst global transitions. The authors emphasize mobilizing talent and resources to tackle challenges and seize opportunities, aiming for India's GDP to grow significantly by 2050, aligning with the aspiration of Viksit Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:00 IST
Navigating India's Path to Prosperity: A Vision for Viksit Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a compelling new book, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, along with co-author Ishan Joshi, explores India's path to development amid complex global shifts. Their work, titled 'Everything All at Once: India and the Six Simultaneous Global Transitions', delves into the challenges and opportunities confronting India today.

The authors stress the urgency for India's leadership to mobilize diverse talents and resources to craft a nuanced development strategy. They argue that India must evolve from traditional approaches to orchestrate its economic landscape and meet the aspirations of its burgeoning young population.

Highlighting six pivotal global transitions, the book suggests a flexible policy framework tailored to India's unique challenges. Aimed at achieving Viksit Bharat by 2050, the strategy envisions India reclaiming its historical economic stature while ensuring sustainable growth and improved living standards.

