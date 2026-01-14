Left Menu

India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

The World Bank has raised India's GDP growth forecast to 7.2%, crediting robust domestic demand and tax reforms. Despite global trade tensions, India's economy is predicted to remain strong, with growth of 6.5% in 2026-27. The nation continues to lead among the world's largest economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:43 IST
India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has revised India's GDP growth forecast, projecting an optimistic 7.2% increase for the current fiscal year. This is up by 0.9 percentage points from June's projections, highlighting robust domestic demand and recent tax reforms as key contributors.

Despite global trade tensions, particularly with sustained 50% US tariffs, India's growth is expected to decelerate to 6.5% by 2026-27. However, the country is predicted to maintain the fastest growth rate among major global economies.

The World Bank assured that the impact of US tariffs on exports is counterbalanced by a resilient domestic demand and strong export performance. Prospects indicate economic momentum will continue with a growth rate of 6.6% in FY2027/28, driven by vibrant services activity and an upswing in exports and investments.

TRENDING

1
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India
2
End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

 Global
3
U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

 United States
4
US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026