India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty
The World Bank has raised India's GDP growth forecast to 7.2%, crediting robust domestic demand and tax reforms. Despite global trade tensions, India's economy is predicted to remain strong, with growth of 6.5% in 2026-27. The nation continues to lead among the world's largest economies.
The World Bank has revised India's GDP growth forecast, projecting an optimistic 7.2% increase for the current fiscal year. This is up by 0.9 percentage points from June's projections, highlighting robust domestic demand and recent tax reforms as key contributors.
Despite global trade tensions, particularly with sustained 50% US tariffs, India's growth is expected to decelerate to 6.5% by 2026-27. However, the country is predicted to maintain the fastest growth rate among major global economies.
The World Bank assured that the impact of US tariffs on exports is counterbalanced by a resilient domestic demand and strong export performance. Prospects indicate economic momentum will continue with a growth rate of 6.6% in FY2027/28, driven by vibrant services activity and an upswing in exports and investments.
