Nicolas Cage Opens Up About Brief Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker and Family Turmoil

In a candid revelation, actor Nicolas Cage disclosed the reason behind the short-lived romance with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker during the 1990s. He attributes the end of their relationship to an uncomfortable dinner with Parker and her mother at the Russian Tea Room, where his motorcycle attire and health issues may have left an impression.

The actor's admission follows Parker's comments on 'Watch What Happens Live,' acknowledging their brief dating period during the filming of their 1992 romantic comedy, 'Honeymoon in Vegas.' Currently married to Riko Shibata, Cage has been through five marriages, with family challenges continuing to surface.

Recent legal troubles have emerged for Cage, as his former partner Christina Fulton accuses him of neglecting their son Weston's mental health needs. Fulton claims this neglect led to an altercation resulting in Weston's arrest on serious charges, highlighting ongoing family struggles even as Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys a long-lasting marriage with Matthew Broderick.

