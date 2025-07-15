Left Menu

Legacy of a Legend: Remembering Dheeraj Kumar

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar, recognized for his work in films and television, has passed away due to pneumonia at 79. Known for roles in 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' and leading Creative Eye Limited, Kumar left an indelible mark in the industry over a five-decade-long career.

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar has passed away at the age of 79, a family friend confirmed on Tuesday. Kumar, whose career spanned over five decades in the film and television industry, succumbed to acute pneumonia at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

A reliable source, Ajay Shukla, a close associate of Kumar, stated that the actor had been experiencing fever, cold, and cough, leading to his admission to the ICU due to his advanced age. The family has announced that his last rites will be conducted at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Dheeraj Kumar's extensive contributions to both cinema and television include roles in movies such as 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', and the founding of Creative Eye Limited, a production house responsible for beloved shows like 'Om Namah Shivay'. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian entertainment.

