Cumin Co. Revolutionizes Indian Kitchens with Toxin-Free Cast Iron Cookware

Cumin Co., a design-driven kitchenware brand from India, launches the country’s first 100% toxin-free enamel cast iron cookware. The brand merges traditional durability with modern safety standards, redefining healthy cooking. Their products, from skillets to Dutch ovens, are healthy, stylish, and designed for all kitchen types.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:12 IST
Delhi, India — In a groundbreaking move, Cumin Co. has unveiled India's first 100% toxin-free enamel cast iron cookware, marking a significant step in the domestic kitchenware industry.

Known for its blend of safety and design, Cumin Co. offers an enamel-coated cast iron range that ensures no PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, or cadmium in its products, making them safe for families and infants alike.

Founded by Udit Lekhi and Niharika Joshi, Cumin Co. is now setting new standards in kitchen ware with globally compliant safety certifications, ensuring their products meet FDA, EC, and LFGB criteria, while offering a 10-year warranty to guarantee durability and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

