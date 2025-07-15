Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for Arun Multipurpose Academy in Nepal

The foundation stone for the Arun Multipurpose Academy in Bhojpur, Nepal, was laid with India's assistance. The Indian government has pledged 31.88 million Nepalese Rupees for this initiative, which aims to enhance the region’s cultural and educational infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:49 IST
Foundation Stone Laid for Arun Multipurpose Academy in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The foundation stone for the Arun Multipurpose Academy, aimed at bolstering cultural and educational infrastructure in Nepal's Bhojpur district, was laid on Tuesday. This initiative is supported by India, which has pledged to provide Nepalese Rs 31.88 million for its construction.

The ceremony was attended by Shalikram Khatri, Chairman of Arun rural municipality, and Avinash Kumar, Councillor at the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu. Both officials jointly laid the foundation stone.

According to a press release by the Indian Embassy, the grant from India will be used to build a three-story multipurpose building, enhancing the educational and cultural facilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025