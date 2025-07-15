Foundation Stone Laid for Arun Multipurpose Academy in Nepal

The foundation stone for the Arun Multipurpose Academy, aimed at bolstering cultural and educational infrastructure in Nepal's Bhojpur district, was laid on Tuesday. This initiative is supported by India, which has pledged to provide Nepalese Rs 31.88 million for its construction.

The ceremony was attended by Shalikram Khatri, Chairman of Arun rural municipality, and Avinash Kumar, Councillor at the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu. Both officials jointly laid the foundation stone.

According to a press release by the Indian Embassy, the grant from India will be used to build a three-story multipurpose building, enhancing the educational and cultural facilities in the region.

