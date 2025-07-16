Left Menu

Legacy of Lokmanya: Dipak Tilak's Last Stand

Dipak Tilak, great-grandson of Lokmanya Tilak and trustee editor of the Kesari newspaper, passed away at 78 in Pune from age-related ailments. Known for his academic and journalistic contributions, public homage will be paid at Tilakwada. His last rites will take place at Vaikunth crematorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:09 IST
Legacy of Lokmanya: Dipak Tilak's Last Stand
  • Country:
  • India

Dipak Tilak, the esteemed trustee editor of Marathi newspaper Kesari and great-grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, has died at the age of 78. According to family sources, Tilak succumbed to age-related ailments early Wednesday at his Pune residence.

His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in both academic and journalistic circles where he was widely respected for upholding the illustrious legacy of his nationalist and reformer ancestor. Tilak also briefly served as the vice-chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

A public homage is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the iconic Tilakwada, followed by his last rites at the Vaikunth crematorium around noon, offering his family, friends, and admirers a moment to pay their final respects.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025