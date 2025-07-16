Legacy of Lokmanya: Dipak Tilak's Last Stand

Dipak Tilak, the esteemed trustee editor of Marathi newspaper Kesari and great-grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, has died at the age of 78. According to family sources, Tilak succumbed to age-related ailments early Wednesday at his Pune residence.

His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in both academic and journalistic circles where he was widely respected for upholding the illustrious legacy of his nationalist and reformer ancestor. Tilak also briefly served as the vice-chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

A public homage is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the iconic Tilakwada, followed by his last rites at the Vaikunth crematorium around noon, offering his family, friends, and admirers a moment to pay their final respects.