Prada Cleared in Kolhapuri Chappal Legal Dispute

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation against Prada, an Italian fashion house, concerning their alleged unauthorized usage of the iconic Kolhapuri chappals in their collection.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne questioned the legal standing of the five advocates who filed the petition, emphasizing that they were neither the aggrieved parties nor registered proprietors of the footwear.

The court remarked on the absence of public interest, highlighting that any truly aggrieved person could file a lawsuit. The plea referenced the Kolhapuri chappals' protection under the Geographical Indications Act. The court dismissed the plea but noted that detailed orders would follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)