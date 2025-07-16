DB Corp Faces Profit Dip Amid Revenue Challenges: A Steady Path Forward

DB Corp Ltd, a major media firm, announced a 31 percent decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2025, totaling Rs 80.84 crore, impacted largely by reduced revenue streams.

In comparison, the firm's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 117.86 crore during the same period last fiscal year. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 559.45 crore, down from Rs 589.85 crore the previous year. Concurrently, total expenses increased to Rs 479.63 crore from Rs 458.89 crore.

Despite economic hurdles, DB Corp remains robust in its advertising segment, fortified by steady trends and cost efficiency. The digital segment saw remarkable growth with 22 million monthly active users. An interim dividend of Rs 5 per share has been approved for shareholders.