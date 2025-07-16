Left Menu

Bangalore Watch Company™ Gains Global Recognition at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève

Bangalore Watch Company™, a luxury watch brand from India, has been recognized by the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève jury. Their Peninsula Professional collection, launched in 2025, includes two watches submitted for prestigious categories. The recognition highlights India's potential beyond being a consumer of luxury watches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:57 IST
Bangalore Watch Company™ Gains Global Recognition at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore Watch Company™, an esteemed luxury watch brand from India, has marked a significant milestone by entering the 2025 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). Widely considered the pinnacle of watchmaking awards, the GPHG jury has acknowledged the brand's Peninsula Professional collection, reinforcing India's growing influence in the luxury watch industry.

The renowned collection, launched in April 2025, celebrates India's diverse landscapes with robust designs, including the Peninsula Agumbe and Peninsula Mannar. With exceptional features like 200 Meters water resistance and Swiss Automatic movements, these designs not only celebrate India's heritage but also set new standards in global watchmaking craftsmanship.

Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company™, expressed pride at the recognition, emphasizing that this acknowledgment by the GPHG jury signals India's rising capability in producing globally appreciated luxury watches. Co-Founder Mercy Amalraj highlighted India's evolving market for Swiss luxury watches, suggesting the country's potential as a producer of world-class watch brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025