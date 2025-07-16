Bangalore Watch Company™ Gains Global Recognition at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève

Bangalore Watch Company™, an esteemed luxury watch brand from India, has marked a significant milestone by entering the 2025 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). Widely considered the pinnacle of watchmaking awards, the GPHG jury has acknowledged the brand's Peninsula Professional collection, reinforcing India's growing influence in the luxury watch industry.

The renowned collection, launched in April 2025, celebrates India's diverse landscapes with robust designs, including the Peninsula Agumbe and Peninsula Mannar. With exceptional features like 200 Meters water resistance and Swiss Automatic movements, these designs not only celebrate India's heritage but also set new standards in global watchmaking craftsmanship.

Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company™, expressed pride at the recognition, emphasizing that this acknowledgment by the GPHG jury signals India's rising capability in producing globally appreciated luxury watches. Co-Founder Mercy Amalraj highlighted India's evolving market for Swiss luxury watches, suggesting the country's potential as a producer of world-class watch brands.

