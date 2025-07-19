Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband of Chilling Abuse Allegations

Actor Denise Richards has publicly accused her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, of domestic abuse, stating he made death threats against her. She has received a temporary restraining order from the court following these serious allegations. Richards claims the abuse spanned their six-year marriage, featuring violent acts and threats to her life.

In her legal filings, Richards detailed the severity of the alleged abuse, including physical assaults and threats. She accuses Phypers of choking her, slamming her head, issuing death threats, and hacking into her devices. Richards further alleges he owned multiple unregistered firearms, exacerbating her fears during their relationship.

Phypers, however, denies these allegations entirely, calling them baseless and harmful. He stated that he has never abused Richards and has always tried to uphold their marriage with respect. As the court prepares for a hearing on the restraining order on August 8, both parties are entangled in a legal battle over these claims.