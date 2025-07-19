Star-Studded Cast Joins Apple TV+ Series 'Joona Linna'
Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan joins the cast of Apple TV+'s 'Joona Linna', alongside Gary Carr, Liev Schreiber, and more. Based on Lars Keppler's books, the series follows detective Jonah Lynn, embroiled in a deadly game with a serial killer. Jagannathan plays FBI agent Quinn.
Apple TV+ has added Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan to its much-anticipated series 'Joona Linna'. Known for her roles in 'The Night Of' and 'Never Have I Ever', Jagannathan joins an ensemble cast that includes Gary Carr, Liev Schreiber, Bill Camp, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.
This ten-episode adaptation of Lars Keppler's books centers on Jonah Lynn, portrayed by Schreiber, who is an ex-soldier turned homicide detective seeking tranquility in a small Pennsylvania town. However, his repose is shattered when his family is targeted by a menacing serial killer, portrayed by Stephen Graham.
Jagannathan will play FBI agent Quinn, who ventures into the tight-knit community with personal challenges, while Carr takes on the role of Nathan, a forensic expert with unresolved feelings for Beetz's character, Saga Bauer. The series boasts strong writing and direction, promising an intense viewing experience.