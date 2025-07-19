Left Menu

Sofia Mattsson Bids Farewell to 'General Hospital' After Seven Memorable Years

Sofia Mattsson exits 'General Hospital' after seven years. Originally a brief role, her character, Sasha Gilmore, evolved significantly. Mattsson embraced challenges and cherished the learning curve, aided by veteran actors. The role's demands and opportunities for growth made it a career highlight for her.

Sofia Mattsson is stepping away from her role as Sasha Gilmore on the popular soap opera 'General Hospital' after a seven-year stint. According to E! News, the actress's character was written out of the show in a storyline that saw Jason Morgan, played by Steve Burton, aid her escape to safeguard her child, Daisy.

Recalling her time on the show, Mattsson expressed surprise at her extended stay, initially expecting a brief, recurring gig. 'It has been an incredibly fast ride,' she noted, adding that daily challenges and growth opportunities kept her engaged. Reflecting on her early days, she described feeling overwhelmed but invigorated by the show's demanding pace.

Mattsson, known for portraying Sasha's edgy persona, relished the role's complexity and enjoyed the camaraderie with seasoned actors like Michelle Stafford and Donnell Turner. 'Everyone is incredibly supportive to newcomers,' she remarked, citing their assistance as crucial during her early tenure. Concluding her first soap venture, Mattsson deemed the unpredictable nature of soap operas as a uniquely fulfilling experience.

