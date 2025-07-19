Jodidara: A Timeless Tradition of Polyandry in Himachal Pradesh

In a vivid display of cultural heritage, two brothers from the Hatti tribe in Himachal Pradesh recently entered into a polyandrous marriage with the same woman in the Shillai village. The ceremony, steeped in tradition and recognized by local laws as 'Jodidara', was attended by hundreds, showcasing the community's age-old customs.

Bride Sunita Chauhan and her grooms, Pradeep and Kapil Negi, both asserted the marriage was a voluntary decision amid vibrant local festivities that lasted for three days. Videos capturing the unique wedding, which featured traditional songs and dances, have gone viral, drawing attention to this rare practice.

Rooted in historical need to prevent the division of ancestral land, polyandry among the Hatti tribe also promotes familial unity and shared responsibility. Elders mentioned that while such marriages were once widespread, they are now performed discreetly. Despite societal evolution, these customs endure as testaments to the tribe's cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)