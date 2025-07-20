Left Menu

Farewell to Pradip Datta Bhaumik: A Pillar of Tripura's Journalism

Veteran journalist Pradip Datta Bhaumik, the news editor of Dainik Sambad, passed away at 73 due to lung cancer. He had a distinguished career, starting in the 1970s and becoming editorial chief in 1988. His demise has left a significant void in Tripura's media landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:20 IST
Farewell to Pradip Datta Bhaumik: A Pillar of Tripura's Journalism
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist Pradip Datta Bhaumik, who served as the news editor for the Bengali daily Dainik Sambad, has died at AIIMS, New Delhi, following a battle with lung cancer. He was 73 and had contributed significantly to journalism in Agartala since the mid-1970s, attaining the position of editorial chief in 1988.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed profound sorrow over Bhaumik's death, recalling frequent communications while he was hospitalized over the past three months. Saha conveyed his condolences to Bhaumik's family, emphasizing the void left by his passing.

Tributes poured in from various political figures, including BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who recognized Bhaumik's extensive contribution to Tripura's media scene and his role in documenting the region's changing social and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025