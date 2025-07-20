Farewell to Pradip Datta Bhaumik: A Pillar of Tripura's Journalism

Veteran journalist Pradip Datta Bhaumik, who served as the news editor for the Bengali daily Dainik Sambad, has died at AIIMS, New Delhi, following a battle with lung cancer. He was 73 and had contributed significantly to journalism in Agartala since the mid-1970s, attaining the position of editorial chief in 1988.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed profound sorrow over Bhaumik's death, recalling frequent communications while he was hospitalized over the past three months. Saha conveyed his condolences to Bhaumik's family, emphasizing the void left by his passing.

Tributes poured in from various political figures, including BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who recognized Bhaumik's extensive contribution to Tripura's media scene and his role in documenting the region's changing social and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)