In the digital age, legacy brands often fall behind, struggling to maintain relevance with younger, tech-savvy audiences. However, Nipun Taneja has introduced a groundbreaking approach called Vibe Marketing to tackle this challenge, offering a fresh perspective on brand loyalty and resonance.

At the heart of this transformation is Vibelets.ai, an AI-driven platform that allows brands to connect with their target audience in real time. This tool arms marketers with the ability to create dynamic, emotionally intelligent campaigns that anticipate consumer needs and preferences through immediate feedback and analysis.

As traditional campaign cycles give way to real-time strategies, Taneja's insights have spearheaded a shift in how legacy stories are told, ensuring that these brands continue to captivate and engage audiences effectively. The result is a powerful blend of history and innovation that ensures legacy brands can thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)