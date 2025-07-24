Left Menu

Empowering Communities: The Abhay Bhutada Foundation's Path to Change

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, established in Pune in 2023, aims to uplift underprivileged communities in India through education and empowerment. Founded by CA Abhay Bhutada, it focuses on practical solutions and promotes STEM education, healthcare, and cultural initiatives, benefiting over 50,000 lives toward sustainable growth.

Established in Pune in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is set on uplifting underprivileged communities in India, with a strong focus on education and empowerment. Its mission is driven by its founder, CA Abhay Bhutada, who advocates for practical solutions to address needy areas. Since its inception, the foundation has garnered trust and fostered substantial change.

CA Abhay Bhutada, with over fifteen years in commercial and retail lending, extends his expertise beyond finance into social development as the chairman of the foundation. His vision is clear: nurturing minds and opening educational doors can transform entire communities over generations.

The foundation emphasizes comprehensive development through education, healthcare, and sports, funding initiatives like scholarships, school renovations, and STEM education in remote areas. It fosters a collaborative environment by participating in cultural projects like partnering with Shivsrushti theme park, promoting inclusivity and appreciation for local heritage. Under Abhay Bhutada's guidance, the foundation is committed to creating long-lasting community impact.

