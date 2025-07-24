Aadi Amavasya: Honoring Ancestors in Tamil Nadu
On Aadi Amavasya, people across Tamil Nadu performed 'Tharpanam' rituals to honor their ancestors, gathering by rivers, beaches, and temples. Rituals included offering 'Pindams' in Rameswaram and donations at Tiruchendur beach. Vendors sold puja materials as crowds commemorated the day with traditional practices.
In Tamil Nadu, the annual 'Aadi' Amavasya saw thousands throng the riverbanks, beaches, and temple grounds to perform 'Tharpanam' rituals, paying homage to their ancestors.
Crowds gathered at iconic sites like the Cauvery riverbanks and the Agni Theertham beach in Rameswaram to offer 'Pindams' and partake in sacred ceremonies. The Tiruchendur beach, near the Sri Subramanya Swamy temple, was another hub for rituals and charity, with many participating in 'Anna dhanam' and distributing clothing and food.
The observance drew vendors selling essential puja items, ensuring brisk business. The Kapaleeswarar temple tank in Chennai also provided a venue for devotees to continue their traditions in open mandapams.
