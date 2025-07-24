Left Menu

Controversy Over Hungarian Ban on Irish Rap Group Kneecap

Hungarian authorities have banned Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at the Sziget Festival, citing accusations of antisemitic hate speech and support for Hamas. This move has sparked a petition from over 150 cultural figures, opposing the ban based on censorship concerns and artistic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Hungary has banned the Irish rap group Kneecap from entering the country to perform at the Sziget Festival, citing accusations of antisemitic hate speech and support for Hamas, according to a government spokesperson.

Belfast-based Kneecap, known for their pro-Palestinian messages, has stirred controversy in the past, including at the Glastonbury Festival where their frontman Mo Chara accused Israel of war crimes. Hungary's government claims Kneecap's entry could pose a national security threat, leading to a three-year ban.

A petition protesting the ban has been signed by over 150 cultural figures, as festival organisers argue for the protection of artistic freedom. Despite Hungary's ban, Kneecap denies supporting Hamas or Hezbollah, maintaining a stance condemning attacks on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

