Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan Back Ban on OTT Platforms in India

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has shown her support for the Indian government's ban on 25 OTT platforms, citing the need to protect young minds and uphold cultural values. In a statement to ANI, the 'Emergency' star emphasized the measure as a necessary step in the public interest.

Speaking on the issue, Kangana stated, "The ban has been imposed to ensure that our culture and the minds of the youth are not corrupted. It is important to see that our society is not headed toward a complete downfall. It was awaited for a long time." She praised the government's action against the illegal activities of some OTT services.

Similarly, actor Ravi Kishan hailed the decision, highlighting the importance of setting boundaries. According to insider information, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of platforms like Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP, and Desiflix. These platforms were accused of distributing explicit content in breach of Indian law.

The Ministry found the platforms in violation of multiple legal provisions, including Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Subsequently, 14 mobile apps and 26 websites have been mandated for deactivation under the IT Act, 2000 and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The banned content predominantly consisted of graphic sexual innuendos, extensive nudity, and pornography. Particularly concerning was content involving inappropriate familial sexual dynamics. Previously, in September 2024, the platforms received warnings and an advisory to adhere to India's laws and ethical guidelines. The Ministry's actions aim to reinforce compliance and curb obscenities in digital media.

