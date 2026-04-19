Kangana Ranaut Leads Nandigram Roadshow: BJP's Power Play Intensifies

Actor Kangana Ranaut, a BJP member of parliament, led a roadshow in Nandigram on Sunday, intensifying the party's campaign alongside BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari. The roadshow in the politically crucial Nandigram constituency is part of the broader fight for control ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Crowds gathered as Ranaut, representing Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, joined the drive to rally support, underscoring the political stakes in Nandigram. This constituency, a victim of historic land acquisition protests, is once again in the spotlight as Adhikari prepares to contest against TMC's Pabitra Kar.

Ranaut expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, claiming widespread dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance. She asserted that while BJP's expected victory didn't materialize in 2021, the tide would turn in its favor this year, foretelling a significant win for Adhikari and the party across Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)