Tragic Drowning Incident at Salimendha Lake
Piyush Suraj Sukhdeve, a 20-year-old from Bhilgaon, Kamthi, tragically drowned in Salimendha Lake, Nagpur. The incident occurred when he ventured into a deeper section while bathing with friends. After a four-hour search, his body was recovered by police and fire brigade teams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A young man's life was tragically cut short when Piyush Suraj Sukhdeve, aged 20, drowned in Salimendha Lake, located in the Hingna area of Nagpur city.
Sukhdeve, a resident of Bhilgaon, Kamthi, was enjoying a swim with friends when he strayed into a deeper section of the lake and unfortunately drowned, according to local police reports.
After an exhaustive four-hour search operation by police and fire brigade teams, his body was finally recovered, highlighting the dangerous unpredictability of natural water bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
