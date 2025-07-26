Tragic Drowning Incident at Salimendha Lake

A young man's life was tragically cut short when Piyush Suraj Sukhdeve, aged 20, drowned in Salimendha Lake, located in the Hingna area of Nagpur city.

Sukhdeve, a resident of Bhilgaon, Kamthi, was enjoying a swim with friends when he strayed into a deeper section of the lake and unfortunately drowned, according to local police reports.

After an exhaustive four-hour search operation by police and fire brigade teams, his body was finally recovered, highlighting the dangerous unpredictability of natural water bodies.

